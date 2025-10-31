E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Any external aggression will be met with firm and severe response: DG ISPR

Abdullah Momand Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 01:59pm
Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV/File
Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference in Peshawar. — DawnNewsTV/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry has reiterated that any external aggression against Pakistan will be met with a “firm and severe” response, a statement from the military’s media wing said on Friday.

His comments come against the backdrop of recent tensions with Afghanistan over Islamabad’s long-standing concern regarding terrorist attacks emanating from Kabul. For its part, Islamabad has demanded that the Taliban stop terror groups from using its soil against Pakistan. The Taliban, however, deny the allegation of allowing terrorists to operate from Afghan soil.

Meanwhile, in May, the country faced a military standoff — the worst in decades — with neighbouring India. Following an intense, four-day escalation, the two countries agreed to a ceasefire, mediated by the United States.

Addressing a meeting today with students and academics from universities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Abbottabad district, the DG ISPR asserted, “The armed forces remain committed to defending the country, and any external aggression will be met with a firm and severe response,” as per ISPR.

Lt Gen Chaudhry detailed that “Pakistan has taken effective steps against terrorism and Fitna Al Khwarij.”

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Since the group ended a fragile ceasefire agreement with the government in November 2022, the country has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces.

The statement further mentioned that during the meeting, Lt Gen Chaudhry also talked about the current security situation, including Pak-Afghan tensions and Marka-i-Haq,“ adding that “students and teachers present paid tribute to martyrs.

The Pakistan Army has named the period of conflict with India from the April 22 Pahalgam attack to the May 10 conclusion of Operation Bunyanum Marsoos as “Marka-i-Haq”.

Vice Chancellor Hazara University, Dr Ikramullah Khan, lauded the armed forces’ role and vowed to stand with them, the statement said.

“Pakistan army’s resolve is a metaphor for their love for the country,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Khan was of the view that “terrorist elements are aiming to mislead our youth,” emphasising that the situation called for the dissemination of “accurate and reliable information.”

Per the statement, both students and teachers echoed similar views, stating that the discussion with DG ISPR “had helped dispel any false information they had regarding the Pakistan army, as well as the national and provincial situation.”

On October 21, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir had said that any violation of Pakistan’s territorial integrity would be met with a ’firm and decisive response.“

Pakistan

Read more

Comments (2)
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Kahn
Oct 31, 2025 02:08pm
South Asia needs to learn the grammar of peace. Politics is the domain of political parties and it will be good for everyone if political issues are left to politicians to get resolved!
Reply Recommend 0
Saturday Night
Oct 31, 2025 02:41pm
Bravo DG sahib
Reply Recommend 0

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe