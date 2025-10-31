Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a multinational force of peacekeepers to the occupied Strip. Representatives of eight Muslim states, including Pakistan, are due to meet in Turkiye next week to hammer out the details. However, there has been scepticism expressed by politicians and civil society regarding Pakistan’s potential role, with the concern that this country should not be seen as an accessory to Israeli occupation. Pakistan has in the past participated in several successful peacekeeping missions overseas, but in this particular case, the mandate and the goals of the mission must be very clear. For example, Donald Trump’s ‘peace’ plan envisions “demilitarisation of Gaza”. Considering that Hamas has not decided to give up its weapons, will this mean that foreign peacekeepers will have to de-weaponise Hamas and other Palestinian resistance factions by force? These uncomfortable questions need answers from the state.

For starters, any foreign peacekeeping force should operate under UN auspices, not under American or Israeli control. Moreover, the mandate should be transparent: protecting Gaza’s civilians from Israeli butchery, and helping rebuild the Strip battered by two years of barbaric assaults by Tel Aviv. Would the Muslim states that are considering sending troops be willing to confront Tel Aviv if it attacks Gaza? After all, Israel has constantly been violating the ceasefire, as well as the truce in Lebanon. If these ambiguities are not addressed, and if foreign troops are unable to protect the defenceless Palestinians, it would be better not to deploy forces in Gaza. The defence minister has said parliament would be taken on board. The issue needs to be thoroughly debated in the legislature before Pakistan makes any troop commitments. The rulers should remember there is a strong attachment to the Palestinian cause amongst the masses crossing ideological and political divides. Pakistan must not commit to any plan that does not secure the best interests of the Palestinian people, or worse, ends up aiding Israeli efforts to humiliate and subjugate the Arab population of the occupied territories. For two years Arab and Muslim countries did nothing as Gaza burned. Now, unless they can guarantee the protection of Gaza’s people, Arab and Muslim states should shun any scheme that would end up securing Israeli interests.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025