E-Paper | October 31, 2025

Hybrids save $27m in fuel imports

Aamir Shafaat Khan Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 08:16am
INDUSTRY sees hybrids as affordable bridge to electric future amid limited charging infrastructure. — Dawn/file
INDUSTRY sees hybrids as affordable bridge to electric future amid limited charging infrastructure. — Dawn/file
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: More than 30,000 hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) have hit Pakistani roads over the past two years, saving an estimated 30 million litres of fuel and reducing the oil import bill by around $27 million.

Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) Chief Executive Mohammad Faisal said the savings could multiply if hybrids accounted for 25-30pc of the overall vehicle market. Pakistan’s auto market, including cars, vans, SUVs and pickups, averages 180,000-200,000 units annually, with HEVs now holding over 50pc share in the sport utility vehicles (SUV) segment during the first quarter of FY26.

Since 2021, 13 new electrified models have been launched in Pakistan, nine of which are hybrids from Korean, Chinese and Japanese assemblers. Mr Faisal said the trend reflects growing consumer conf­idence in HEVs due to easier maintena­nce, consistent fuel savings and better res­ale value compared to battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).

Current estimates show fewer than 3,000 BEVs and under 1,000 PHEVs are operational across the country.

Mr Faisal said all major assemblers have invested significantly in local hybrid production over the past three years, introducing nine hybrid models. LMC claims to have achieved 35pc localisation in its Sportage and Picanto models. He noted that locally produced hybrids consume less foreign exchange, as their smaller battery packs are cheaper and allow greater localisation than those of BEVs and PHEVs.

Over 30,000 hybrid vehicles hit the roads in two years

He described HEVs as a practical and scalable solution for Pakistan, where affordability drives adoption. While hybrids are 15-20pc more expensive than conventional petrol cars, they remain significantly cheaper than BEVs or PHEVs.

“BEVs are the future, but consumers are not yet ready for a full shift due to resale concerns, range anxiety and the absence of charging infrastructure,” Faisal said.

He pointed out that frequent loadshedding, transmission losses and limited charging facilities outside major cities make BEVs difficult to sustain, while hybrids are self-charging and usable even in rural areas.

He added that HEVs perform reliably on rough terrain, during urban flooding, and in areas without grid connectivity. Across Asia, he said, around 30pc of ride-hailing fleets are hybrids, highlighting their fuel efficiency and resilience.

He said recent urban flooding in major cities has underscored the risks of operating BEVs or PHEVs in such conditi­ons, as Pakistan lacks local capacity to rep­air or replace their costly battery systems.

According to LMC, hybrids can cut CO2 emissions by up to 40pc compared to conventional petrol cars. Unlike PHEVs, which rely on regular charging to reduce emissions, HEVs maintain lower emissions in all conditions, supporting Pakistan’s climate goals without requiring large-scale infrastructure.

He further noted that HEVs need less fiscal support than BEVs or PHEVs, which require nearly double the tax and duty exemptions per vehicle. Given Pakistan’s limited fiscal space, Faisal said hybrids offer a cost-effective path to cleaner mobility by lowering oil imports, easing pressure on foreign exchange, and reducing emissions.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Mosque management
Updated 31 Oct, 2025

Mosque management

CONTROLLING or managing the narrative originating from the pulpit has been a challenge for the state for several...
Troops for Gaza
31 Oct, 2025

Troops for Gaza

AS Gaza continues to be rattled by violations of the ceasefire by Israel, there is talk about the deployment of a...
Deadly inaction
31 Oct, 2025

Deadly inaction

THE world’s worsening climate emergency is now measurable not only in degrees Celsius, but also in lives lost. The...
Failed talks
Updated 30 Oct, 2025

Failed talks

The defence of the country is non-negotiable. Yet, diplomatic efforts should also continue.
Hope with restraint
30 Oct, 2025

Hope with restraint

PAKISTAN’S ongoing economic engagement with Saudi Arabia marks a radical shift in a relationship traditionally...
HIV/AIDS shock
30 Oct, 2025

HIV/AIDS shock

OVER the past two decades, Pakistan has faced several HIV eruptions and the ignominy of ranking second among nations...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe