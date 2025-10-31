No respite for Lahore from worst air pollution

LAHORE: It was yet another day on Thursday when Lahore ranked the most polluted city in the world, as its Air Quality Index (AQI) soared to a “hazardous” level of 598 between 9am and 10am, prompting the provincial government to intensify enforcement of the measures to fight the menace of smog.

As per IQAir data, its Bank of Punjab, Gulberg-III monitoring station, recorded a devastating AQI of 613 between 7am and 8am, while other stations across the city recorded AQI of 515 at FF Pakistan, 465 at City School Allama Iqbal Town and 443 at CERP Office, showing no part of the city was spared by the suffocating smog.

Other areas with marginally better air quality included the Powerzone head office (362), FF Pakistan-1 and Revenue Employees Coop Housing Society (360), Forest Department, Ravi Road (356), City School Ravi Campus (354), The University of Lahore (346) and Learning Alliance International (326), all falling in “hazardous” zone.

Meanwhile, Lahore police, as part of their ongoing anti-smog campaign, have stepped up the crackdown on individuals and entities contributing to environmental pollution. So far this year, 197 FIRs have been registered and 203 suspected offenders arrested by various police stations across the city.

Punjab govt announces launch of a project envisaging 112km-long forest belt around the city

According to Lahore police spokesperson, 175 people were arrested for smoke emissions from factories, shops, brick kilns and other sources of pollution, while 14 individuals were detained for burning tires, plastic, shopping bags and 10 others for burning crop residues, during the drive so far.

The spokesperson added that during the month of October, the city traffic police apprehended 137 individuals for violation of smog protocols and got cases registered against them in different police stations. Moreover, fines were imposed on over 13,700 smoke-emitting vehicles, while more than 21,000 vehicles were penalised for not possessing valid fitness certificates. Besides, 5,600 vehicles were fined for operating without tarpaulin covers and more than 3,000 others were impounded.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana says stern action is being taken against the owners of vehicles, factories, brick kilns and other entities contributing to smog, besides those burning agricultural residues. Lahore police are extending full support to the relevant departments in their anti-smog operations, he adds.

The CCPO further mentioned that the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) cameras are being used to identify and act against vehicles contributing to pollution. He added that special check posts have been established at the city’s entry and exit points to monitor and take action against pollution-causing vehicles.

Mr Kamyana directed the traffic police to keep checking smoke-emitting vehicles, saying that preventive measures, environmental protection and public awareness are crucial to effectively combat air pollution.

‘Lungs of Lahore’ project

The Punjab government has announced the launch of the “Lungs of Lahore” project aimed at combating smog and environmental pollution around Lahore and its adjoining areas.

The housing department spokesperson says that the project, to be executed by the Park and Horticulture Authority (PHA), includes the establishment of a “forest-like boundary” around Lahore. Under the project, more than 4.8 million trees will be planted, he adds.

He says the total length of Lahore’s forest belt will be 112 kilometers, covering an area of 1,711 acres and the “ring forestation” project will be completed in three phases. In the first phase, a 59-kilometer-long forest will be developed on 1,210 acres of land; in the second phase, 31 kilometers; and in the third phase, 22 kilometers of plantation will be carried out.

According to him, the first phase will be completed within one year. Under the project, local species of fruit trees will be planted, including Jamun, Kachnar and Guava, along with ornamental species such as Pilkhan, Arjun, Gul-e-Nashtar, Sukh Chain and Jatropha.

He says the “Lungs of Lahore” project will benefit nearly 20 million people and not only help in controlling smog and environmental pollution, but also play an important role in curbing urban sprawl.

