TLP leader’s remand extended

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 31, 2025 Updated October 31, 2025 06:16am
LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday extended the physical remand of banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Deputy Chief Zaheerul Hassan Shah for six days more in the case of inciting the people against the then top judge of the country.

ATC duty judge Arshad Javed heard an application of the police for extension of the physical remand. The police produced the cleric before the court on expiry of the previous 10-day physical remand.

The investigating officer said the voice matching and photogrammetric tests of the suspect could not be conducted due to procedural delays. He said further custody of the suspect was required to complete the probe.

The judge extended the remand of the TLP leader for six days and directed the IO to produce the suspect again on Nov 5.

Qila Gujjar Singh police had registered the case against the cleric in 2024. He is accused of delivering an inflammatory speech against then chief justice Qazi Faez Isa in a protest outside the Lahore Press Club.

Several FIRs were registered against the TLP leaders and workers in different cities after Shah had issued a call for violence against the then chief justice.

Published in Dawn, October 31st, 2025

