Case filed against LUMHS professor, several doctors of Liaquat hospital

HYDERABAD: Market police have lodged a case against a professor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS) Jamshoro and several doctors of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) Hyderabad under judicial orders passed on an application of Amir Lutuf Zardari about the death of his son Hasnain Zardari, who was suffering from dengue, due to the alleged negligence in the hospital.

The case was lodged under Section 302 PPC vide crime No. 316/25 on Tuesday night. He said his son was tested positive for dengue fever infection on Oct 18 and he took him to the LUH, along with his lawyer friends. Hasnain was to be admitted in Medical Unit-II and when he reached there, he (Hasnain) had to sit on wheelchair for want of a bed from 9am to 3pm. He said Dr Musarrat Baloch, registrar of Ward-II, Dr Saad and staff failed to provide bed to him.

Mr Zardai said he kept entreating Prof Dr Iqbal Shah, incharge of Medical Ward-II, but nobody listened to him. He said that after contact with LUH Medical Superintendent Dr Ali Akbar Dahri, he was admitted there where Dr Sidra, Dr Mushk and Dr Rabia were busy in messaging on cell phones, but did not offer any treatment except for administrating a drip. When Hasnain’s condition worsened, his shifting to the intensive care unit (ICU) was advised.

He was to be shifted to the medical ICU on Oct 19 at 9pm, but Dr Kashif sent him to surgical ICU due to unavailability of a bed. He said surgical ICU incharge Dr Saddam did not treat his son.

Amir Zardari said that by not shifting his son to medical ICU, the hospital administration showed criminal negligence and that’s why his son’s infection could not be treated with the result that he died on Oct 22 at 10:45pm. He stated in the FIR that all those doctors mentioned above were responsible for the murder of his son.

Young doctors condemn fir

Young Doctors Association (HDA) President Dr Roshan Chandio has said that doctors feel insecure after the registration of FIR against the doctors of Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) and a professor of Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS). He said the doctors were performing their duties in questionable conditions of the LUH where neither budgetary allocation was available nor spaces exist.

Speaking at a news conference at the local press club on Wednesday, he said the FIR had been registered without any investigation for which directives were issued by the court to the Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) as well.

He said the LUH was in pretty bad shape those days as tendering process had been delayed, but still the MS tried to ensure that treatment of patients continued. He said that if patients were affected by dengue, many were treated in the LUH as well and added that the hospital could accommodate only 32 patients of dengue in a limited space.

Condemning the FIR’s registration, he asked how doctors would perform duties when actions were taken against them. Condoling with the family of the young patient, he said the patient also had cardiac and lungs issues. He also said the LUH was overcrowded and received a lot of patients from other districts also.

He came hard on the health secretary and said that doctors would not boycott emergency and dengue ward duties, but they would boycott work in other wards.

Meanwhile, LUH doctors and paramedics boycotted duties to protest the registration of FIR against the LUH doctors in the wake of a judicial order passed on an application of Amir Zardari, father of patient Hasnain Zardari.

They raised slogans in support of the LUH doctors and vowed to continue protest in the coming days till withdrawal of the FIR.

Published in Dawn, October 30th, 2025