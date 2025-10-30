‘Dacoits’ ringleader’ killed in encounter

BAHAWALPUR: An alleged ringleader of an inter-district dacoit gang was killed in an encounter with a joint team of the Mian Channu City police and the Crime Control Department (CCD) in Khanewal district.

According to DSP Jamshed Akram, two suspected motorcyclists were signalled to stop during a blockade on Tuesday night. However, he claimed that they opened fire on the patrolling teams. He claimed that during the exchange of fire, one of the alleged attackers was killed, while his accomplices managed to flee from the scene.

The deceased was identified as Aamir Baloch, a resident of Makhdoom Rashid, and was allegedly the leader of a dacoity network.

Police claimed that 28 cases of dacoity, robbery and other crimes were registered against the deceased in different police stations in the region. His body was shifted to the Mian Channu THQ Hospital, and a case was registered against his fleeing accomplice.

CONVICTED: Jalalpur Pirwala additional sessions judge on Wednesday handed down life imprisonment to a murder convict.

According to the prosecution, convict Tariq had killed one Muhammad Nawaz about five years ago over a monetary dispute in Mauza Inayatpur in the limits of Jalalpur Pirwala City police station.

The court found him guilty and awarded him a life term along with a fine of Rs0.4 million. The court also ordered the convict to pay the fine to the deceased’s family and in case of default, he would have to serve another six months of imprisonment.

In another case of Shah Shammas police station of Multan, a drug trafficker identified as Qasim was sentenced to twenty years in prison along with a fine of Rs0.8 million.

ARRESTED: The Vehari Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested three employees of the Vehari Muhafiz Khana (record room) for allegedly accepting Rs30,000 bribe from different complainants.

The arrested included Hasnain Raza, Abdul Haq and Khurram Javed.

Separately, ACE claimed to have also arrested colony clerk Sarfraz Ahmed for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs30,000.

ACCIDENT: A teenage pedestrian was killed while trying to cross the Jahania-Dunyapur highway near village 158/WB More on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122, Ibrahim (16) was killed when he was hit by a carry wagon on the highway. His body had been shifted to Jahania THQ Hospital.

