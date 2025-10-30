Illegal LPG refilling banned in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar district administration has imposed a ban on illegal LPG refilling and unauthorised kit conversion workshops.

According to an official order issued by deputy commissioner Captain retired Sanaullah Khan on Wednesday, the use of LPG through unauthorised refilling or by installing cylinders and tanks in transport vehicles had been declared both illegal and extremely dangerous, posing serious threats to human lives.

The deputy commissioner warned that such activities could lead to catastrophic accidents at any time.

Therefore, a crackdown has been ordered on all individuals and businesses involved in these unlawful practices.

The notification further stated that the restrictions imposed under Section 144 would take immediate effect and remain enforced for 30 days.

Legal action under Section 188 of Pakistan Penal Code will be taken against anyone found violating the order.

