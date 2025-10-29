Captain among six army soldiers martyred in Kurram IBO: ISPR

At least six Pakistan Army soldiers, including a captain, were martyred, while seven terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Dogar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Kurram district, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the operation was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists belonging to Fitna al Khawarij, a term designating members of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

“During the conduct of [the] operation, seven Indian sponsored khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops,” the statement read.

However, Captain Noman Saleem (24, resident of Mianwali), Havaldar Amjad Ali (39, resident of Swabi), Naik Waqas Ahmad (36, resident of Rawalpindi), Sepoy Aijaz Ali (23, resident of Shikarpur), Sepoy Muhammad Waleed (23, resident of Jhelum) and Sepoy Muhammad Shahbaz (32, resident of Khairpur) were all martyred in the gun battle.

Captain Noman was “a brave young medical officer who, besides performing the duties of medical care, also fought gallantly and embraced shahadat (martyrdom) along with his five men,” the statement added.

“[A] sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area, as relentless counter terrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm e Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” the statement concluded.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces. The spike followed the banned TTP’s breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

On Sunday, security forces foiled two major terrorist infiltration attempts from Afghanistan on 24-25 October 2025, killing 25 militants, including four suicide bombers, and seizing a large cache of weapons and explosives in separate operations in North Waziristan and Kurram districts, according to the ISPR.

“Own troops effectively engaged these groups of khwarij [and] as a result of precise and skilful engagements, fifteen khwarij, including four suicide bombers belonging to [the] Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell in Spinwam, North Waziristan District,” the statement said.