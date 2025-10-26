Security forces kill 25 terrorists in two separate KP operations: ISPR

Security forces foiled two major terrorist infiltration attempts from Afghanistan on 24-25 October 2025, killing 25 militants, including four suicide bombers, and seizing a large cache of weapons and explosives in separate operations in North Waziristan and Kurram districts, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on 24-25 October 2025, security forces detected movements of two large groups of khwarij attempting to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan near Ghaki in Kurram District and Spinwam in North Waziristan District.

“Own troops effectively engaged these groups of khwarij [and] as a result of precise and skilful engagements, fifteen khwarij, including four suicide bombers belonging to [the] Indian proxy, Fitna al Khwarij were sent to hell in Spinwam, North Waziristan District,” the statement said.

It added that another ten infiltrating khwarij were killed in Ghaki, Kurram District, and a large cache of weapons, ammunition, and explosives was recovered from the slain militants.

Fitna al Khawarij is the state-designated term for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The statement added that despite successfully thwarting the infiltration attempt, five soldiers sacrificed their lives during the intense firefights.

The fallen included Havildar Manzoor Hussain (35, District Ghizar), Sepoy Nauman Ilyas Kiyani (23, District Poonch), Sepoy Muhammad Adil (24, District Kasur), Sepoy Shah Jehan (25, District Vehari), and Sepoy Ali Asghar (25, District Pak Pattan), who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly.

“It is significant to point out that these infiltration attempts by Fitna al Khwarij are being carried out at a time when delegations of Pakistan and Afghanistan are engaged in talks in Türkiye; casting doubts on the intentions of the Interim Afghan Government with regards to addressing the issue of terrorism emanating from its soil,” the statement said.

It added that Pakistan had consistently been asking the Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and is expected to fulfil its obligations of the Doha Agreement and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij against Pakistan.

“The security forces of Pakistan remain resolute and unwavering in their commitment to defend the nation’s frontiers, and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.

Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless counter-terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country, it said.

Pakistan has seen a surge in terrorist attacks, particularly in KP and Balochistan, mostly targeting police, law enforcement personnel, and security forces. The spike followed the banned TTP’s breach of a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Last week, security forces neutralised 34 “India-ba­cked” terrorists during multiple operations across KP.