Car bomb, three terrorists neutralised in KP’s North Waziristan: ISPR

Dawn.com Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 09:53pm
Security forces killed three terrorists while foiling an attempted suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Saturday.

A statement issued today from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that security forces foiled a “major terrorist incident and averted a potential catastrophic attack” a day ago after conducting an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the district’s general area of Jhallar based on credible intelligence about reported terrorist presence belonging to “Indian proxy Fitna al-Khawarij preparing a vehicle-borne suicide bomber for a major terrorist activity”.

Fitna al-Khawarij is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It added that troops effectively engaged them at their location and destroyed the vehicle being prepared for the suicide attack while eliminating three “Indian-sponsored” terrorists through “precise and skillful engagement”.

The ISPR said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Relentless counterterrorism campaign under vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’ (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR concluded.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist attacks, especially in KP and Balochistan, predominantly targeting the police, law enforcement agencies’ personnel, and security forces. Attacks increased after the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) broke a ceasefire agreement with the government in 2022.

Earlier this week, KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi claimed that the resurgence of terrorism being witnessed in the province was due to the “flawed policy” of the federal government. The PTI, which has been in power in KP since 2013, opposes military operations, which are also resisted by tribal people as they often lead to displacements.

Although the federal government in August ruled out a new offensive, it continues counter-terrorism operations under the National Action Plan. A military operation looms over the Kurram district, where people have started leaving their homes, while a targeted action is planned in Bajaur’s War Mamund tehsil.

Pakistan

