Wolvaardt-inspired South Africa crush England to reach Women’s World Cup final

AFP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 09:56pm
South African captain Laura Wolvaardt (R) plays a shot as England wicket-keeper Amy Jones watches during their ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-final at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 29, 2025.—AFP
Laura Wolvaardt led from the front with a majestic 169 to help South Africa thrash England by 125 runs and reach their first-ever ODI Women’s World Cup final on Wednesday.

South Africa posted 319-7 and then bowled out England for 194 in 42.3 overs with medium-pace bowler Marizanne Kapp returning figures of 5-20 in the first semi-final in Guwahati.

The Proteas now await the winner of the second semi-final between holders Australia and India for the title clash on Sunday in the outskirts of Mumbai.

South Africa made their third straight final of a women’s World Cup — two in T20 tournaments — and their first in the 50-over marquee competition. They were beaten by England in the semi-finals of the last two ODI World Cups in 2017 and 2022.

Nadine de Klerk dismissed Linsey Smith for 27 as the last wicket to trigger celebrations in the South African camp.

“It still feels a bit unreal,” said player of the match Wolvaardt. “I think that’s the sort of the thing that you dream about as a kid is scoring 100 in a World Cup, knockout game as well. Very special day and I’m so glad we won in the end.”

Wolvaardt set up victory with her first World Cup century as she lay the foundations of the mammoth total in a 116-run stand with fellow opener Tazmin Brits, who made 45.

Wolvaardt reached her 10th ODI ton and then switched gears to take the attack to the opposition in the final few overs, ending with 20 fours and four sixes in her 143-ball knock.

She reached the top of the tournament batting chart with 470 runs including one hundred and three half-tons in eight matches.

The elegant batter started with a crisp cover drive off Lauren Bell for a four and the opening pair hit regular boundaries to put England on the back foot.

England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone dented South Africa’s surge with two wickets in one over as she bowled Brits for 45 and three balls later sent back Anneke Bosch for a duck.

England struck regular blows but Wolvaardt stood firm and put on key partnerships with Kapp, who hit 42, and then Chloe Tryon, who made an unbeaten 33.

Wolvaardt finally fell in the 48th over off Bell and walked back to a standing ovation and handshakes from the opposition players.

Ecclestone stood out with figures of 4-44 after she was cleared to play despite suffering a shoulder injury in the previous game.

South Africa pace spearhead Kapp rattled England with two wickets in the first over as she bowled Amy Jones and Heather Knight — both out for ducks.

Ayabonga Khaka dismissed Tammy Beaumont for a golden duck in the second over and despite a rearguard by skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt and Alice Capsey the England innings fell apart.

“An incredible two innings from South Africa,” said Sciver-Brunt. “We were not at our best today and to beat the best teams, you have to put a whole game together. Did not do that and hugely disappointed.”

Sciver-Brunt, who top-scored with 64, and Capsey, who made 50, put on 107 runs for the third wicket but after their departure the South African bowlers hit back.

Kapp dismissed Sciver-Brunt and then got Sophia Dunkley and Charlie Dean caught behind to be on a hat-trick, which was avoided by Ecclestone.

