Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and ensure that the guilty are punished to restore people’s faith in law-enforcement bodies. In this regard, a sorry picture is emerging of alleged wrongdoing within the ranks of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency. Several of the agency’s officers that had gone ‘missing’ for weeks were reported to be in FIA custody on Monday. At least six of the suspects were presented before a Lahore court yesterday. The personnel, which include several senior officers, are facing serious charges including misuse of authority and extortion. These relate to investigations of well-known YouTubers; they are accused, among other things, of extorting large sums from the YouTubers’ families in the name of ‘providing relief’.

There are several disturbing aspects to this scandal. Firstly, no matter how serious the charge, no one should be whisked away without due process. The suspects should have been presented in court the day the authorities felt they had credible evidence against them. If people in such powerful positions can go ‘missing’, what fate awaits lesser mortals accused by the state of wrongdoing? The second issue is that of eroding trust in state institutions. If officers representing an agency charged with cracking down on cybercrime are themselves allegedly involved in criminal rackets, who can the citizen have confidence in? Moreover, questions arise about the fate of the NCCIA, which started operations earlier this year to replace the FIA’s Cybercrime Wing. Apparently the Punjab government is also not happy with the NCCIA’s performance, and plans to set up its own cybercrime unit. It is hoped this move is being made purely to improve law enforcement, and not to enable the Punjab administration to freely crack down on all its critics. At the same time, it is clear that the nation needs a dedicated unit focusing on cybercrime, considering the high frequency of such crimes in society. If there is sufficient evidence that there was dubious investigation and wrongdoing in the YouTubers’ case, other cases pursued by the NCCIA should also be looked at afresh to ensure that no injustice was done. A comprehensive reckoning of the NCCIA is required. The agency needs to be revamped to ensure it is staffed with honest officers who focus on battling cybercrime, not indulging in crime themselves.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025