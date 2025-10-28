Unhappy with NCCIA, Punjab to set up its own agency

• CM Maryam approves the plan to curb misuse of digital platforms
• Province cites slow, inadequate response from federal cybercrime agency
LAHORE: Unhappy with the performance of the National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), the Punjab government has decided in principle to set up its own wing to deal with the rising incidents of cybercrime in the province.
The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz here on Monday. “The Cybercrime Wing will be established in Punjab to curb the misuse of digital platforms,” the meeting decided.
A senior official told Dawn that Punjab had been facing difficulties as its complaints were not properly addressed by the NCCIA and often took too long to be disposed of.
“Keeping in view the sharp rise in cybercrime in the most-populated province of the country, Punjab feels the need to have a separate wing to deal with the menace,” he said.
After the NCCIA was established in May this year — replacing the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cybercrime Wing — the Punjab government tried to develop a “working relationship” with the federal authority, but it did not yield results.
The Punjab government has been facing increasing challenges on social media, particularly the targeting of the Sharif family by political opponents. Even provincial ministers, including Information Minister Azma Bokhari, have filed complaints with the NCCIA against individuals involved in online character assassination.
Ms Bokhari recently announced plans to move the NCCIA against TV anchor Mubasher Lucman under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) for alleged defamation.
Questions, however, are being raised about whether the proposed provincial cybercrime wing is intended to target political rivals.
Meanwhile, the NCCIA itself has been struggling with severe manpower shortages as thousands of complaints pour in each month. With a large backlog and limited resources, the authority has been unable to process cases efficiently.
“In the NCCIA, complaints arrive in thousands every month. Most are related to account hacking, harassment, and financial fraud,” an official told Dawn.
“In harassment cases, many involve the uploading of objectionable photos or videos — often by ex-husbands, ex-fiancés, or boyfriends — to blackmail victims. But the NCCIA lacks the staff and resources needed to handle such a massive volume.”
He said evidence collection also remains a major challenge due to non-cooperation from some social media platforms, including Facebook, WhatsApp, Google, and Gmail.
“There is no treaty between the government and these companies, so they are not legally bound to share data with the NCCIA. Only in cases involving life threats or ransom do they respond promptly. Besides, the authority is not equipped with the latest software required to trace and verify digital evidence,” he added.
Over the past few years, the number of cybercrime complaints has increased manifold, but the government has not taken steps to strengthen the capacity of the investigating agency, including training officers in countries that have advanced cybercrime systems.
“The government should build the cybercrime setup on the pattern of the FBI,” the official suggested.
Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025