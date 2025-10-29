E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Probe into alleged abduction by cops ordered

Malik Asad Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 08:51am
A convoy of Pakistani army passes the Islamabad High Court building in Islamabad on August 29, 2023. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to constitute a special joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the alleged involvement of Punjab Police officials in the kidnapping of three minor girls and their mother from Lahore and Bahawalpur.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the directive while hearing a petition concerning the alleged abduction. During the proceedings, the court observed that video footage on record “clearly shows” that the woman and her daughters being forcibly taken away, terming the incident a grave violation of the sanctity of the chador and char deewari (veil and four walls).

Justice Kayani remarked that such acts by uniformed personnel not only constitute criminal misconduct but also erode public trust in law enforcement institutions. He said the court could not overlook the matter, as it involved fundamental rights and the misuse of official authority.

The judge directed the FIA director to immediat­ely form a special JIT to determine the role of Punjab Police officers and other individuals allegedly invol­ved in the abduction. The court also instructed the SSP Inv­estigation to record the statement of the victim woman and submit a detailed report before the next hearing.

Court says footage shows woman, daughters taken away forcibly

Expressing concern over the conduct of the provincial police, Justice Kayani observed that the Punjab chief minister, being a woman herself, should take personal notice of the case and ensure that those responsible for the “inhuman and unlawful” act are brought to justice.

The court warned that any attempt to shield the perpetrators would be treated as obstruction of justice. It further directed that the victims’ safety and privacy be ensured during the investigation.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

