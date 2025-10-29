E-Paper | October 29, 2025

Manny Pacquiao joins former Olympic boxing body

AFP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 11:29am
Manny Pacquiao poses ahead of the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 7, 2024. — Reuters/File
Manny Pacquiao poses ahead of the weigh-in in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on March 7, 2024. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PARIS: Former eight-division world champion Manny Pacq­uiao has become vice president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), the body barred from organising the sport at the Olympics said on Monday.

The 46-year-old Filipino, one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters in boxing history, will work alongside Kremlin-linked president Umar Kremlev to develop athlete-first progra­m­mes to expand athlete opportunities.

The body was previously known as Amateur International Boxing Association and ran the sport at the Olympics. After repeated warnings over financial, governance and ethical concerns the International Olympic Committee severed links with AIBA ahead of the Tokyo Games in 2021.

At the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, the competition will be run by World Boxing.

In an IBA press release after a meeting in Manila, Pacquiao praised Kremlev’s “visionary leadership”.

“The IBA has entered a Golden Era — an era where every boxer, from every country, can dream, fight, and succeed on equal terms,” Pacquiao said.

“I am proud to join this mission — to make sure no young boxer is left behind, no champion is forgotten, and no nation is excluded.”

The IBA said Pacquiao would play an active role in advancing the organisation’s mission and values.

“I will dedicate myself to bui­lding bridges — bet­ween amateurs and professionals, between East and West, between generations and cultures,” he said.

Pacquiao rose from a teenage street vendor to one of the greatest boxers of all time, spinning his fame into careers in politics and even singing.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
Updated 29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe