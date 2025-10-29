E-Paper | October 29, 2025

National Olive Festival to start on Nov 2

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

RAWALPINDI: Two days National Olive Festival, organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi in collaboration with Olive Foundation at Allama Iqbal Park will start on Nov 2.

The National Olive Festival is a prominent national platform for promoting olive cultivation will start on Nov 2, value addition, agro-business opportunities and sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

This year, the festival is being celebrated to celebrate the completion of ten years of the festival to recognize the farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs who have played a significant role in making Pakistan self-sufficient in the olive sector.

The two-day festival will include exhibition of olives and other agricultural products, awareness sessions and technical demonstrations for farmers, stalls of growers, processors and agro-entrepreneurs, food court and family entertainment and Olive oil tasting competitions and cultural programs.

A large number of farmers, students and general public, besides representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), provincial agriculture departments and the private sector, will participate in the event.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Caution for now
29 Oct, 2025

Caution for now

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc for the fourth monetary policy review ...
Going rogue
29 Oct, 2025

Going rogue

WHEN officials of sensitive agencies are accused of breaking the law, the state needs to thoroughly investigate, and...
AI in Urdu
29 Oct, 2025

AI in Urdu

AMERICAN technology giant Meta has introduced, or perhaps one should say, unleashed AI on speakers of the Urdu...
Istanbul impasse
Updated 28 Oct, 2025

Istanbul impasse

Intelligence-based operations must be conducted to prevent militants from crossing the border, and targeting innocent Pakistanis.
Toxic skies
28 Oct, 2025

Toxic skies

THAT time of year is upon us again when Punjab’s cities start to choke under a grey pall. The minarets of...
Tomato relief
28 Oct, 2025

Tomato relief

LIMITED tomato imports from Iran and small supplies from Sindh and Swat have finally reduced the pressure on...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe