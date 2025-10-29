National Olive Festival to start on Nov 2

RAWALPINDI: Two days National Olive Festival, organised by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi in collaboration with Olive Foundation at Allama Iqbal Park will start on Nov 2.

The National Olive Festival is a prominent national platform for promoting olive cultivation will start on Nov 2, value addition, agro-business opportunities and sustainable agriculture in Pakistan.

This year, the festival is being celebrated to celebrate the completion of ten years of the festival to recognize the farmers, researchers and entrepreneurs who have played a significant role in making Pakistan self-sufficient in the olive sector.

The two-day festival will include exhibition of olives and other agricultural products, awareness sessions and technical demonstrations for farmers, stalls of growers, processors and agro-entrepreneurs, food court and family entertainment and Olive oil tasting competitions and cultural programs.

A large number of farmers, students and general public, besides representatives from the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC), provincial agriculture departments and the private sector, will participate in the event.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025