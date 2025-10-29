Those renting out property to illegal foreigners will be booked: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered registration of FIRs against those who rent or lease their properties to the foreign nationals, including Afghans, residing in the province illegally.

The CM issued these directions to police while presiding over a meeting on law and order here on Tuesday.

The police were directed to submit a report on houses, shops, factories, hotels, petrol pumps or any other property rented to the Afghans or any other foreign national.

The CM directed the relevant authorities to make announcements in mosques across Punjab, asking the public to help identify illegal Afghan nationals residing in the province.

Public to be asked through mosques to identify the Afghans residing unlawfully in Punjab

She also directed that patwaris, lumberdars and the station house officers (SHOs) should be tasked to file reports in this regard.

Moreover, she ordered a comprehensive field survey across all districts in the province to collect updated data on illegal foreigners.

The meeting also approved legal action against the Afghans or other foreigners who entered Pakistan on visit visas or illegally and were engaged in economic activities here without any authorisation.

The government sought a report from the relevant stakeholders on ‘benami’ (anonymous) and suspicious properties, making it clear that any person found renting or leasing such property to the Afghans or other illegal foreigners, would face stern action.

The CM was told that five FIRs had already been registered in Khanewal against individuals who rented properties to the illegal Afghan residents.

The meeting was apprised that facial recognition technology was being used to identify the Afghan nationals living illegally in the province, besides establishing 45 ‘Holding Centres’ to provide them accommodation, meals and transport facilities to reach the Torkham border.

The meeting was also informed that a crackdown on illegal weapons was underway in the province, and the crime control department (CCD) was taking action in this regard.

It was told hat social media activists promoting extremist groups had also come under strict legal scrutiny, while religious seminaries across Punjab were being de-sealed after necessary verification.

The CM directed that during the action against illegal foreigners and those renting out their properties to them no innocent person should be wrongfully targeted or apprehended.

Meanwhile, on the CM’s directions, the Lahore highway division expedited the patchwork and maintenance of all major roads in Raiwind and surrounding areas, leading to the ‘Tablighi Markaz’ in order to facilitate the people in attending the annual Tablighi Ijtima in Raiwind.

The completion of 13 infrastructure projects in Raiwind area has improved accessibility of thousands of participants attending the Tablighi gathering, the CM was told.

“Development works across Manga Mandi, Lake City, Sue Asal, Jia Bagga, Sundar, Mian Ji Abdullah Road, Pajian Bypass and Railway Road have been completed in a record time, ensuring convenience, safety and a better travel experience for all visitors,” she was told.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025