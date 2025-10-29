‘Pending cases drop by 11pc in LHC’

LAHORE: The reforms and administrative measures introduced by Chief Justice Aalia Neelum have resulted in 11 percent reduction in the pending cases “for the first time in the history of the Lahore High Court.”

A statement issued on Tuesday said quoting statistics that as of June 2024, the number of the pending cases stood at approximately 198,000. However, it says that by Oct 24, 2025, the total number of such cases significantly dropped to 176,000, marking a remarkable improvement in judicial efficiency.

Meanwhile, another statement says that the LHC has taken steps towards administrative reforms by introducing new Standard Operating Procedures and implementing a digital system to manage its stores.

Published in Dawn, October 29th, 2025