PA body meets today to discuss law and order situation

APP Published October 29, 2025 Updated October 29, 2025 07:52am
PESHAWAR: An important meeting of the Parliamentary Special Committee established to address the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been convened on Wednesday (today) at the provincial assembly hall.

During the meeting, representatives of the security forces, police, and senior government officials will brief the committee in detail on the latest security situation in the province, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The meeting to be attended by 33-member committee will be chaired by the body’s chairman and Speaker of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati.

In addition, representatives of security forces, senior police officers, and top provincial bureaucrats will also attend the meeting.

The committee will receive a detailed briefing on recent terrorist incidents, attacks on security forces, and the overall law and order situation in the province.

The security agencies will inform the committee about counter-terrorism operations, the situation in sensitive areas, and the ongoing governmental and military efforts to restore peace.

On this occasion, assembly members will also have the opportunity to give suggestions and recommendations for improving the law and order situation in the province.

The committee was formed two months ago following an extensive debate in the provincial assembly on law and order, through consultation between the government and the opposition. The committee’s goal is to develop a comprehensive strategy to combat rising terrorism, ensure public safety, and enhance institutional coordination in the province.

After the meeting, the committee will present its recommendations to the provincial government, which will serve as the basis for future security measures and policy decisions.

