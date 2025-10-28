E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Meta AI, now in Urdu too

Kalbe Ali Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 07:37am
ISLAMABAD: Meta announced on Monday the expansion of its artificial intelligence language capabilities, enabling users in Pakistan to interact with its AI in Urdu, as a part of a series of initiatives Meta has launched to empower Pakistan’s public sector and local community.

The announcement was a centrepiece of the event, “Future in Focus: AI and Innovation”, dedicated to advancing digital transformation in the country.

Federal Minister for Info­rmation Technology and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja called the development a significant step for digital inclusion.

“The introduction of Urdu for Meta AI is a milestone in making technology more inclusive and accessible for our people, ensuring that no one is left behind in our digital transformation,” Ms Khawaja said.

To help guide the secure and sustainable use of AI in government, Meta also introduced a localised version of the “Transforming Public Sector Innovation in Asia Pacific with Llama” guide.

Additionally, Meta anno­unced an AI Literacy Programme in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission, the National Computing Education Accreditation Council, the IT ministry and atomcamp.

The programme aims to upskill 350 non-computer science faculty members across Pakistani universities, equipping them with core AI competencies.

Meta also introduced the Government Digital Trans­f­ormation Xperience programme, designed to support government organisations by sharing the company’s technologies, solutions and best practices.

Sarim Aziz, director of public policy for South and Central Asia at Meta, said the company is dedicated to aiding the nation’s technological goals.

“Meta is committed to supporting Pakistan’s vision for AI-driven growth and innovation,” Mr Aziz said.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

