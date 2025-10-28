Police refuse to nab JI Balochistan chief after he courts arrest

GWADAR: Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan Emir and MPA Maulana Hidayatur Rehman Baloch arrived at the Central Police Station here on Monday to court himself for arrest in connection with a recently filed FIR, but authorities declined to take him into custody.
Despite his voluntary appearance, police declined to take him into custody, citing the absence of the SHO.
According to local reports, Maulana Hidayat arrived at the station accompanied by party members and spoke with the deputy superintendent of police, who also refused to detain him.
The FIR, lodged several days earlier, accuses the Jamaat-i-Islami leader of making contentious speeches during a provincial assembly session. The party has denounced the move as politically motivated.
A spokesperson for Jamaat-i-Islami Balochistan called on the Balochistan High Court and the Inspector General of Police to intervene, urging an end to what he described as a “practice of lodging false and politically motivated FIRs”.
Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025