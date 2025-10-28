Australian skipper Cummins ruled out of Ashes opener

SYDNEY: Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins will not be fit for the first Ashes Test in Perth next month and will be replaced as captain by Steve Smith, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Monday.

Cummins has been sidelined by a lower-back issue since July and was already a major doubt for the series opener against England, which starts on Nov 21.

Coach Andrew McDonald said Cummins had now resumed running and would be back bowling this week, offering hope the 32-year-old might be fit to take part in the day-night second Test in Brisbane from Dec 4.

“It takes four plus weeks to get him up and running, and we’ve run out of time, unfortunately, but really optimistic and hopeful for the second test match,” McDonald told reporters in Canberra.

“He’ll be back bowling this week, and that’s a huge step ... so we’re on the journey to that second test match, and very hopeful that that will be a positive outcome.”

Cummins has been an ever-present in the Australia side for Ashes clashes since his first test against England in the 2017-18 series, helping Australia first win back and then retain the urn ever since.

McDonald admitted losing his captain and top fast bowler for the opening Test of a high-profile series was not ideal, but said there had been plenty of time to make contingency plans.

Even if the Australia squad for the series has not yet been announced, Scott Boland is almost certain to replace Cummins in the bowling attack at Perth Stadium alongside Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

Boland has had infrequent opportunities at Test level over the years given Australia’s depth in the fast-bowling department, but he has more often than not produced when called upon.

The 36-year-old is particularly effective on Australia’s hard decks and has taken 62 wickets at an average of 16.53 in his 14 Tests.

“When you talk about Scott Boland being the potential replacement, it’s not a bad position to be in,” McDonald added.

“And I suppose you get excited about when [Cummins] does come back. What an injection that will be to the group, a fully fit Pat Cummins returning at some stage during the Ashes.”

Smith was sacked as captain in 2018 for his part in the Newlands ball-tampering scandal but has led the team six times in the absence of Cummins since his rehabilitation.

“We flip into Steve Smith being the captain, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have such an experienced captain himself,” McDonald said.

“They’re a good working couple, so to speak ... and Paddy will be around the group as well. So he’ll come to Perth with us, I can declare that.”

McDonald also said the selectors would consider a test recall for Mitch Marsh.

“We would be comfortable picking someone, and if you want to put a name to it Mitch Marsh, out of white-ball cricket if we felt like that was going to benefit the Test team,” he said.

“We feel he’s batting as well as he has for a long period of time ... and we still haven’t given up on Mitch Marsh’s Test career.”

