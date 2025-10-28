Robbers hold MNA’s family hostage in Moro residence, make off with ‘millions’

NAWABSHAH: A band of five/six armed robbers barged into the residence of MNA Zulfiqar Ali Behan near Moro town, held his family hostage and decamped with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees on Monday morning.

They reportedly used the lawmaker’s Vigo, besides their own car, in their escape. The Vigo was, however, found abandoned away from the residence.

Initial information collected by police suggested that the outlaws drove into Dheran village, near Moro town of Naushahro Feroze district by a car, climbed the outer wall of Behan’s residence to jump into it and held all those present inside hostage.

They comfortably collected cash, jewelry and other valuables worth millions of rupees and boarded their car and the MNA’s 4x4 vehicle to escape to their hideout.

Police found the 4x4 vehicle abandoned near the Dars police station a few kilometres away from the village.

The MNA was not present at his residence when the robbery took place and there was no mention of any official or private security guards in the initial inquiry report.

Soon after the robbers’ escape, all officers and personnel of the police station concerned, along with a forensic team, IT and geo-fencing staff, footprint tracker unit, as well as some private footprint trackers, rushed to the MNA’s residence and started doing their respective jobs. They were personally supervised by Naushahro Feroze SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso.

In his immediate reaction, MNA Behan told journalists that it might have been a conspiracy involving some influential figures of the area.

The SSP expressed his confidence that the police investigators would reach the culprits very soon with the help of footprint trackers.

A formal FIR of the incident was yet to be registered.

National Peoples Party (NPP) Chairman and a senior Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaderGhulam Murtaza Jatoi — one of the main political rivals of MNA Behan — visited the shocked lawmaker to express his sympathies over the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025