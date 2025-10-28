E-Paper | October 28, 2025

Robbers hold MNA’s family hostage in Moro residence, make off with ‘millions’

Our Correspondent Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

NAWABSHAH: A band of five/six armed robbers barged into the residence of MNA Zulfiqar Ali Behan near Moro town, held his family hostage and decamped with cash and valuables worth millions of rupees on Monday morning.

They reportedly used the lawmaker’s Vigo, besides their own car, in their escape. The Vigo was, however, found abandoned away from the residence.

Initial information collected by police suggested that the outlaws drove into Dheran village, near Moro town of Naushahro Feroze district by a car, climbed the outer wall of Behan’s residence to jump into it and held all those present inside hostage.

They comfortably collected cash, jewelry and other valuables worth millions of rupees and boarded their car and the MNA’s 4x4 vehicle to escape to their hideout.

Police found the 4x4 vehicle abandoned near the Dars police station a few kilometres away from the village.

The MNA was not present at his residence when the robbery took place and there was no mention of any official or private security guards in the initial inquiry report.

Soon after the robbers’ escape, all officers and personnel of the police station concerned, along with a forensic team, IT and geo-fencing staff, footprint tracker unit, as well as some private footprint trackers, rushed to the MNA’s residence and started doing their respective jobs. They were personally supervised by Naushahro Feroze SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso.

In his immediate reaction, MNA Behan told journalists that it might have been a conspiracy involving some influential figures of the area.

The SSP expressed his confidence that the police investigators would reach the culprits very soon with the help of footprint trackers.

A formal FIR of the incident was yet to be registered.

National Peoples Party (NPP) Chairman and a senior Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leaderGhulam Murtaza Jatoi — one of the main political rivals of MNA Behan — visited the shocked lawmaker to express his sympathies over the incident.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Stale methods
27 Oct, 2025

Stale methods

THE state’s lawfare against journalists to mute free speech has contributed to the existing atmosphere of...
Dim prospects
27 Oct, 2025

Dim prospects

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced Roshan Economy Power Package is being hailed as a ‘landmark’...
Weapon displays
Updated 27 Oct, 2025

Weapon displays

IT is commendable that the Punjab government is moving to eliminate illegal weapons from the province. It now ...
Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe