Nine marriage halls sealed over one-dish, timing breach

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 28, 2025 Updated October 28, 2025 05:25am
LAHORE: The district administration on Monday launched an operation against violations of the ‘Punjab Marriage Functions Act 2016 to maintain civic order and public welfare and sealed nine marriage halls besides imposing heavy fines on 13 violations related to the ‘one-dish’ policy and stipulated operating hours.

According to official figures, during operation, three halls, including a farmhouse in Saddar Tehsil, were sealed for continuing wedding functions past the permissible time. Similarly, in Model Town Tehsil, two out of the three inspected wedding halls near Wapda Town were sealed after serious violations were discovered.

Furthermore, two wedding halls in Allama Iqbal Tehsil were also sealed for breaching the ‘one-dish’ rules and regulations and time restrictions.

“We are committed to enforce laws and will ensure adherence to the ‘one-dish’ and time restrictions in wedding halls at all costs,” Lahore Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza said in a statement on Monday. He instructed all assistant commissioners to strictly implement a ‘zero tolerance policy’ against violations of the ‘Punjab Marriage Functions Act 2016’ and to immediately seal all defaulting halls and farmhouses without discrimination.

The DC reaffirmed his resolve, emphasising: “Our actions are for public welfare and to uphold civic order. Strict action will be taken against late-night wedding functions. No hall owner is above the law, and no leniency will be shown to those violating the regulations; fines and sealing will be enforced.”

TRANSFERRED: The Pakistan Railways (PR) on Monday transferred its Chief Commercial Manager (BS-19) Ali Rizwan Rizvi and posted him as Director General (DG), Public Relations based at the PR headquarters.

Mr Tariq Anwar Sipra, DG-PR (BS-19) was transferred and posted as chief commercial manager, according to a notification.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025

