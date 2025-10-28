Falak Javed remand extended for five days

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended physical remand of PTI activist Falak Javed for five days in a case related to an attack on Islamabad police officials outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Racecourse police produced Falak before the court on the expiry of her 14-day earlier remand.

During the hearing, the investigating officer told the court that the activist was involved in the assault on Islamabad police officers. He said petrol bombs used in the assault had been recovered from her and further interrogation was required.

He asked the court to extend the remand of the suspect for 30 days.

However, the defence counsel opposed the remand, arguing that Falak was arrested on the basis of supplementary statements of other suspects. He said her detention was politically motivated.

The counsel urged the court to discharge her from the case.

After hearing both sides, ATC judge Manzer Ali Gill allowed the police’s request and extended physical remand of the suspect for five more days.

The judge directed the investigating officers to produce the suspect again on Nov 1.

The police had nominated Falak in the case registered under anti-terrorism provisions.

Initially, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had arrested her from Islamabad.

Her sister, Sanam Javed, has also been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail to serve a five-year sentence in a case of May 9 riots.

Published in Dawn, October 28th, 2025