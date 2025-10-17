E-Paper | October 17, 2025

Falak Javed gets post-arrest bail in two cases

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 17, 2025 Updated October 17, 2025 05:19am

LAHORE: A sessions court on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to PTI activist Falak Javed in two separate cases registered against her for alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Dr. Sajida Chaudhry allowed the bail petitions of the activist.

The judge ordered the release of the activist, if not required in any other case, subject to surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

On Oct 10, a judicial magistrate had sent Falak Javed on judicial remand in these cases registered by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The NCCIA had arrested Falak from Islamabad. Her sister, Sanam Javed, has recently been arrested from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and shifted to Kot Lakhpat jail, Lahore, to serve a sentence in a case of May 9 riots.

The release of Falak is not likely as she is on physical remand with Racecourse police in a case related to attacks on Islamabad police team outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Published in Dawn, October 17th, 2025

