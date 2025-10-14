E-Paper | October 14, 2025

PTI activist Falak Javed remanded in Zaman Park police attack case

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 14, 2025 Updated October 14, 2025 08:32am

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Monday allowed Racecourse police physical custody of PTI activist Falak Javed for 14 days in a case of attacking an Islamabad police team outside Zaman Park residence of former prime minister Imran Khan.

The police produced Falak before the court and sought her physical remand for investigation. The investigating officer told the court that they needed to interrogate the accused, and therefore sought physical remand.

Falak Javed’s counsel opposed the remand request, saying that the police had previously informed the Lahore High Court that his client was not required in any case. He said the arrest of the activist in the case showed mala fide of the police.

The lawyer asked the court to discharge the activist from the case.

After hearing arguments from both sides, ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill allowed a 14-day physical remand of the suspect to the police. The judge also directed the police to submit an investigation report at the next hearing on Oct 27.

A judicial magistrate last week sent Falak on judicial remand in two separate cases of alleged misuse of social media platforms against state institutions and a woman provincial minister. The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) had arrested her from Islamabad.

Published in Dawn, October 14th, 2025

