US says Israeli strike on Gaza didn’t violate ceasefire

AFP Published October 27, 2025 Updated October 27, 2025 04:33pm
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media after visiting the Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 24, 2025. — AFP
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the media after visiting the Civil-Military Coordination Center in southern Israel on October 24, 2025. — AFP
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday that Washington does not view yesterday’s strike carried out by Israel in Gaza as a violation of a US-backed ceasefire, terming it an act of “self-defence”.

Israel claimed it struck a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group on Saturday, accusing the individual of planning to attack Israeli troops. However, Islamic Jihad denied it was planning an attack.

Speaking aboard US President Donald Trump’s plane during a trip to Asia, Rubio said: “We don’t view that as a violation of the ceasefire.”

The US top diplomat added that Israel has not surrendered its right to self-defence as part of the agreement brokered by Washington, Egypt and Qatar that saw Hamas release the remaining living hostages held in Gaza this month.

“They have the right if there’s an imminent threat to Israel, and all the mediators agree with that,” Rubio insisted.

Rubio said the ceasefire in Gaza, which remains in force between Israel and Hamas just over two years since the conflict began, was based on obligations on both sides, reiterating that Hamas needs to speed up the return of the remains of hostages who died in captivity.

Israel’s Saturday strike came shortly after Rubio departed Israel after a visit aimed at shoring up the ceasefire.

