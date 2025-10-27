UK’s Prince Andrew under pressure over royal home, titles

LONDON: Britain’s scandal-tarred Prince Andrew faced continued scrutiny on Sunday of his contentious living arrangements and titles, amid reports of talks with King Charles III about vacating his 30-room royal residence.

Speculation has been mounting for days that Charles may force his younger brother out of his long-time home on Windsor Castle’s sprawling grounds, following fresh outrage at accusations by one of Jeffrey Epstein’s main accusers.

One domestic news agency aired live video on the weekend of the entrance to the Windsor estate, west of London, in anticipation of the latest humiliating fallout from the claims against the 65-year-old prince.

Meanwhile, some lawmakers are pushing for the parliamentary motion needed to formally strip Andrew of his Duke of York title, despite the prince recently announcing he will no longer use it. Even holding a House of Commons debate on the conduct of a royal would be unprecedented in modern times.

When it might take place remains unclear, and any motion is unlikely to be binding. But it would heap further pressure on the king and government to act. It comes days after the publication of Virginia Giuffre’s memoir, in which the victim of US sex offender Epstein reiterated in shocking detail allegations she had sex with Andrew three times, including when she was only 17.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025