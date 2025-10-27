PSG regain Ligue 1 summit as Marseille downed by Lens

BREST: Paris St-Germain won after two Ligue 1 stalemates as they beat Brest 3-0 on Saturday to replace Olympique de Marseille at the top of the table.

The reigning French and European champions regained the summit after Marseille came unstuck 2-1 in the late game at RC Lens.

Mason Greenwood continued his fine form, putting Marseille into a 17th minute lead a week after netting four in the 6-2 hammering of Le Havre.

But they were undone by Odsonne Edouard’s penalty after a foul by Benjamin Pavard, who then scored a 53rd minute own goal.

The reverse dropped Marseille to third, two points off PSG. Lens moved into second.

“It was a very important match for both teams,” said Lens forward Florian Thauvin after facing his former club. “We fought together against a remarkable side. There are precious points for the rest of the season.”

Two goals from Achraf Hakimi helped PSG to a sixth win of the season.

Vitinha’s deft chipped pass behind the Brest defence set up Morocco international Hakimi to score with a low shot after 29 minutes.

Ten minutes later Hakimi exchanged passes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and fired into the roof of the net at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.

Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele replaced Hakimi halfway through the second half for his first Ligue 1 appearance since he was injured in late September.

Romain Del Castillo missed a penalty for Brest in the 59th minute before Desire Doue wrapped up the three points for PSG with a goal late in stoppage time.

PSG boss Luis Enrique radiated relief at the result.

“I’m very happy with the success, it’s always difficult to win at Brest.”

In Monaco, new manager Sebastien Pocognoli celebrated his first win since taking over from Adi Hutter, Mohammed Salisu’s third minute header enough to down Toulouse 1-0.

The 38-year-old Pocognoli, who led Union Saint-Gilloise to the Belgian title last season, got off the mark at the third attempt after two stalemates, in the league against Angers and in the Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur this week.

“I’m proud of this first win,” said the Belgian. “I am happy and proud because in 10 days, taking the whole squad and bringing them along with me and the staff is a challenge for a young coach. This wraps up a good 10 days together.”

Hutter was surprisingly sacked a fortnight ago after a run of just one win in five matches.

