PML-N awards tickets for by-poll in Sahiwal, Faisalabad

LAHORE: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to award party tickets to its candidates for the upcoming by-elections for three National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats in Faisalabad and Sahiwal districts.

Punjab’s Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb announced that Bilal Badr Chaudhry has been given the party ticket from National Assembly constituency NA-96 (Faisalabad-II).

She said that Raja Daniyal Riaz has been nominated as the party’s candidate from NA-104 (Faisalabad-X) and Muhammad Tufail Jutt for NA-143 (Sahiwal-III).

She said that Hanif Jutt has been awarded the party ticket for Punjab Assembly’s constituency PP-203 (Sahiwal-VI), while Azad Ali Tasneem will represent the party from PP-98 (Faisalabad-I).

Polling for these seats will be held on Nov 23.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025