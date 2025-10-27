Punjab bans unplanned development activities

LAHORE: The government has imposed a province-wide ban on unplanned urban development activities flouting the district master plans.

It has been decidedin a meeting held at the housing department that from now onward, the approval of all private housing societies will be granted strictly in accordance with district master plans.

According to a spokesman for the department, it is the responsibility of the departments concerned to conduct a strict scrutiny before approving any housing society, as violations of the master plans lead to the destruction of green areas and unplanned urban expansion.

He further says that comprehensive planning is underway to regulate private housing societies.

The enforcement of these regulations will help protect green areas and reduce smog and environmental pollution, he adds.

The spokesperson says that the protection of people’s lives and property, along with environmental improvement, remains the government’s top priority.

CONTRACT ABOLISHED: Pakistan Railways has abolished the 25-years-old coolie, luggage and parcel handling contract for the Lahore railway station, directing the station manager to deal with such affairs directly.

With abolishing of the contract, the coolies (porters) would no more be required to pay commission to the contractor.

Published in Dawn, October 27th, 2025