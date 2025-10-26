E-Paper | October 26, 2025

Film about bear delayed after deadly attacks

AFP Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 07:16am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

TOKYO: A recent string of deadly bear attacks has prompted Japanese filmmakers to postpone the release of a gory horror movie with the same theme.

Bears have killed at least nine people in Japan so far this year, an unwanted record that the government has described as a “serious problem”.

The film, titled “Brown Bear!” and featuring depictions of an animal “attacking and eating” humans, was initially set to hit cinemas next month.

Producers announced on Friday that the release would be delayed, adding that they “take seriously the fact that there have been a series of real-life attacks” in the country.

Bears have been increasingly encroaching into towns due to factors including a declining human population and climate change.

This week, Japan’s new environment minister vowed to toughen bear controls, including by “training government hunters”.

The film tells the story of a desperate university student applying for a shady part-time job that takes him deep into the woods, where he encounters a ravenous, man-eating bear.

The producers said their gruesome portrayals of bear attacks were not gratuitous violence but a form of artistic expression “inherent to a monster thriller”.

Nonetheless, “we will be considerate toward our real-life situation, and make sure to create a screening environment where viewers can feel safe and fully immersed”, they said.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
Updated 26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...