Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent ruling by the Federal Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace is a rare piece of good news in a country where working women are often left to fend for themselves. By overturning the dismissal of Ms Zainab Zahrah Awan — who was terminated while on duly sanctioned maternity leave — and by imposing a Rs1m penalty on the employer, Embrace IT, the ombudsperson has affirmed that pregnancy is not misconduct, and motherhood is not grounds for dismissal. The order, which restores the complainant’s employment status and awards her compensation, does more than correct an injustice. It sets a national precedent. In clear terms, the ombudsperson held that the termination was unlawful and constituted gender-based discrimination. The judgement is rooted not only in statute, but in the Constitution itself. Articles 14, 25 and 37 — dignity of person, equality before the law, and protection of motherhood — were invoked to underline that women are not ‘liabilities’ when they become mothers; they are rights-bearing citizens. The ruling also clearly links Pakistan’s commitments to global standards, referencing international accords such as CEDAW, the ICESCR and ILO conventions. It states that “safe motherhood is not a favour — it is a fundamental right”. Such clarity was long overdue.

This is an important moment — but it must become more than that. The state must now ensure the principle is followed not only in large corporate offices with HR departments but also in small firms, and outsourced set-ups where abuse is quietly normalised. Too many women in Pakistan are told they are ‘no longer needed’ once they become pregnant, or that their role has been ‘restructured’ during leave. Many stay silent, fearing professional backlash. Federal and provincial authorities must treat this decision as guidance for enforcement. Labour departments, women’s development ministries and human rights bodies should issue advisories that firing a woman on maternity leave will trigger financial and legal penalties. Workers must know where to complain, and employers must know that they will be held accountable. Crucially, protections must also extend to contractual and informal workers — those most likely to be discarded and least likely to obtain relief. No woman should have to choose between her livelihood and her right to give life.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025