16 TLP activists on nine-day remand

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted nine-day physical remand of 16 activists of the banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) to the police in multiple cases registered under terrorism charges.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill heard the police’s request when the suspects were produced before the court.

The investigating officer sought a 27-day physical remand, arguing that the custody of the suspects was needed for interrogation in cases of violent protests and attacks on law enforcement officials.

After examining the record, the judge allowed a nine-day remand and directed the police to produce the suspects again on November 3, along with a progress report on the investigation.

The suspects are facing cases registered with the Nawab Town, Kahna and Shahdara police stations under different provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

CONVICTION: An ATC on Saturday sentenced two members of a banned outfit to five-year rigorous imprisonment each after finding them guilty of possessing explosive material.

Judge Arshad Javed announced the guilty verdict in the presence of convicts Habibullah and Muhammad Jawad.

The judge also ordered the prosecution to confiscate the properties of the convicts as part of the punishment.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) registered the case against the convicts in 2024 under relevant sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The CTD had recovered explosive material from the possession of the convicts, who were members of a banned organization.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025