Two women drug traffickers arrested

Our Correspondent Published October 26, 2025 Updated October 26, 2025 06:57am
BAHAWALPUR: Multan Police and Airport Security Force (ASF) claimed to have arrested two women drug traffickers in separate incidents .

In the first case, Lohari Gate police arrested a woman drug trafficker, Rukhsana Bibi, and recovered over one kilogram heroin from her.

Police claimed that she was arrested in a raid from Ali Chowk while selling the contraband. She was lodged in the lock.

In the second incident, a woman, Iffat Mahjabeen, was travelling from Multan to Dubai when the ASF officials searched her luggage and found five packets of ice weighing one kilogram and 971 grams. She was arrested by the ASF and handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

DROWNS: One Muhammad Yasir (42) drowned in the river Sutlej near Jhangiwala in Bahawalpur.

The Rescue 1122 said the deceased had attempted to wade through the river body but drowned midway. They said his body was retrieved from a distance of 500 meters from the place of drowning and it was handed to his family.

BLIND CRICKET: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab were winners against their rivals on the third day of blind cricket trophy (25-26) at Dring Stadium.

In the first match, Balochistan posted a total of 370 in 40 overs. The KP chased the target in 39.2 overs.

In the second match between Punjab and Sindh, Punjab scored 519 in 40 overs. Chasing the massive target, Sindh finished at 443 for 7 in 40 overs.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025

Opinion

Editorial

Collective security
26 Oct, 2025

Collective security

IN these times of frequent global conflict, as the old order collapses and new rules are being written, there is ...
Maternity rights
26 Oct, 2025

Maternity rights

PAKISTAN has long failed to recognise that economic growth and gender equality are inseparable. And so, the recent...
Meeting denied
26 Oct, 2025

Meeting denied

NEVER have the courts appeared so helpless in enforcing their writ. On Thursday, a three-member Islamabad High Court...
TLP ban
Updated 25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

The modus operandi of ‘banned’ groups is to restart work under new names after the ban.
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...