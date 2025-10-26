Over 80 couples tie knot

RAWALPINDI: A grand ceremony was held to mark the third phase of the Dhee Rani Programme for the marriage of 84 couples from three districts of the Rawalpindi division, including Rawalpindi, Murree and Jhelum.

Provincial Ministers Sohail Shaukat Butt and Bilal Akbar Khan attended the ceremony.

The event was also attended by lawmakers Tahira Aurangzeb and Daniyal Chaudhry, Asma Naz Abbasi, Malik Iftikhar Ahmed, Tahira Mushtaq, Zebun-Nisa and Tahseen Fawad and relevant officials.

Relatives of the newlywed couples also participated in the event, which brought together 84 deserving couples from the three districts, including one Christian and one special couple. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz gifted Rs200,000 to each couple.

Addressing the ceremony, Provincial Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Punjab Sohail Shaukat Butt said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif had launched the Punjab Dhee Rani Programme, under which more than 5,000 marriages will be conducted this year.

Published in Dawn, October 26th, 2025