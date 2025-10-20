E-Paper | October 20, 2025

‘No displacements’ as targeted action planned in War Mamund areas

Published October 20, 2025

BAJAUR: Bajaur Aman Jirga has claimed that the district administration had assured it that there would be no displacements during a targeted operation against terrorists to be launched in certain areas of War Mamund tehsil here.

Sources told Dawn that members of the jirga had launched efforts three days ago, holding a series of meetings with relevant authorities to avoid people’s displacement in the event of an operation against terrorists.

The sources said the efforts yielded positive results after holding productive and result-oriented meetings with deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan and security officials.

A source said during meetings with jirga members, the deputy commissioner and security officials stated that they too wanted to clear the areas of terrorists without causing any displacements.

Jirga head Sahibzada Haroon Rashid and PTI MPA Dr Hamidur Rehman also confirmed the development.

“I pay tribute to all members of Bajaur Aman Jirga for their struggle towards restoration of peace in War Mamund tehsil and halting the displacement of its residents,” said Mr Rashid in a post shared on his official Facebook page on Saturday.

“I’m grateful to all the members of the jirga for contributed to restoring peace in the region,” stated Mr Rehman in his social media post.

The lawmaker further said the development had not only helped begin the return of affected residents to their homes but also restored the environment of peace, brotherhood, and mutual trust in the region.

Meanwhile, the people of War Mamund tehsil warmly welcomed the security forces upon their entry to their areas.

According to reports, the local people showered the troops with flower petals and chanted slogans in support of the Pakistan Army as the soldiers passed through the areas.

Published in Dawn, October 20th, 2025

