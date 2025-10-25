E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Cricket Australia says two Women’s World Cup members were ‘touched inappropriately’ in India: report

Dawn Sport Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:08pm
Two members of the Australian Women’s World Cup cricket team were reportedly “touched inappropriately” while walking in India, ABC News reported on Saturday.

In a statement, Cricket Australia said the duo were walking to a cafe in Indore when they were approached by someone on a motorcycle, the news outlet added.

India are one of the two co-hosts of the ICC Women’s World Cup, along with Sri Lanka.

The players were reportedly walking back to the cafe on Thursday, the morning after Australia defeated England by six wickets in the Women’s World Cup.

CA said the duo were harassed by a person on a motorcycle, and the team had alerted police.

“CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women’s team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore,” CA’s statement was quoted by the news outlet.

“The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotiya was quoted as having said that the Australian team’s security officers had filed a complaint, which led to the arrest of a resident named Aqeel after an “intensive strategic operation”.

The accused has been charged under sections 74 and 78 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official criminal code of India, relating to outraging a woman’s modesty and stalking.

Australia plays its final group match of the tournament on Saturday against South Africa, before next week’s semifinal.

