PPP-PML-N alliance ‘born out of necessity’, not love

• Punjab Governor Saleem Haider Khan says alliance serves country’s interests

• Calls for allowing KP CM Afridi’s meeting with Imran Khan

• KP’s Kundi says his office will play role of bridge between Centre and province

PESHAWAR: Punjab Gov­ernor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan on Friday said the alliance between his PPP and the PML-N was a political “compulsion” rather than an act of affection, aimed at maintaining political stability after the 2024 general elections.

“At least two parties had to join forces for the formation of the government,” he added while addressing a press conference with his Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa counterpart Faisal Karim Kundi at the Governor’s House in Peshawar.

The Punjab governor noted that the alliance serves the country’s interests. “Pakistan is our top priority,” he added.

Mr Khan conceded that party workers from both sides were finding it difficult to accept the alliance.

“The PPP’s inclusion in the government was borne out of necessity, not choice, and it has come at a political cost for our party,” he said, warning that even a minor irresponsibility could derail the system.

Mr Khan further said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had assured the PPP that its concerns would be addressed soon, even though PML-N leaders had admitted they could not meet several commitments.

CM’s meeting with Imran

The Punjab governor also said that KP Chief Minister Sohail Afridi should “definitely” be allowed to meet incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan.

“There is democracy [in the country], and in my view, politicians should be dealt with in a political manner. The court has given [Mr Afridi] the permission to meet [Imran Khan], and if there is no legal hindrance, I see no reason why the meeting should not take place,” he said in response to a question.

He also urged the KP government to have working relations with the federal government.

“You need to hold talks to get your rights though a political process,” he added.

He said the PPP owned the 26th Constitution Amend­ment and it was not rolled out of compulsion, noting that it would not have become possible without his party’s support.

The Punjab governor said that his party had no knowledge about the 27th Consti­tution Amendment, adding that the PPP would only back it if is satisfied there was nothing wrong in it.

‘Role of bridge’

Speaking on the occasion, KP Governor Kundi said CM Afridi recently took oath and his cabinet was yet to be finalised as he was in Rawalpindi to meet his party’s founder.

“I understand that every political party has its own age­nda but whenever it involves province, I have already suggested a parliamentary jirga should be formed to talk to the federal government,” he said, noting that issues could be discussed in Council of Common Interest meetings.

He said that after merger of the tribal districts with KP, the province’s population had increased, adding that the PM had committed to hold meeting of the National Finance Commission (NFC) in August but it was delayed due to floods.

“My doors are open. The Governor’s House will play role as a bridge between the provincial and federal government for peace and development of the province.”

While talking about military operations in the province, Mr Kundi said the instable law and order situation in the merged districts was worsening with each passing day. “There is no other way except for intelligence-based operations.”

He said representatives of the federal government visited Kabul and the Afghan interim government was asked not to allow India and Israel use its land against Pakistan.

Mr Kundi noted that 80 per cent of the militant attacks in KP were being carried out in connivance with Afghanistan, adding that except for a facilitator, all the attackers on police training schools in Dera Ismail Khan were Afghan nationals.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025