E-Paper | October 25, 2025

CM signs summary to purchase vehicles for police

Bureau Report Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Friday said modern vehicles were being provided to police stations in all the districts to enhance their capacity.

The chief minister, in a statement issued from his office, said that his government was providing modern facilities to the police.

“Our personnel are fighting on the frontlines. We will provide them with all possible facilities,” the statement quoted Mr Afridi as saying, adding that the provincial government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with its police to establish peace in the province.

He said that provision of bulletproof vehicles at a cost of Rs1.89 billion was already underway.

The statement said that the chief minister signed the summary for the purchase of the vehicles, including four armoured personnel carriers, 39 single-cabin, 34 double-cabin pick-ups, 15 pick-ups, two Revo pick-up trucks and seven other vehicles.

Earlier in the day, Mr Afridi said that KP police and their Counter-Terrorism Department were on the frontlines, fighting against terrorists, but the federal government provided the KP police “substandard and outdated” vehicles.

That was why; the chief minister said he had decided to return the vehicles to the federal government.

“The vehicles gifted by the federal government to KP police were substandard and outdated and we have decided to send them back to the federal government,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...