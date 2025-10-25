CM signs summary to purchase vehicles for police

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mohammad Sohail Afridi on Friday said modern vehicles were being provided to police stations in all the districts to enhance their capacity.

The chief minister, in a statement issued from his office, said that his government was providing modern facilities to the police.

“Our personnel are fighting on the frontlines. We will provide them with all possible facilities,” the statement quoted Mr Afridi as saying, adding that the provincial government stood shoulder-to-shoulder with its police to establish peace in the province.

He said that provision of bulletproof vehicles at a cost of Rs1.89 billion was already underway.

The statement said that the chief minister signed the summary for the purchase of the vehicles, including four armoured personnel carriers, 39 single-cabin, 34 double-cabin pick-ups, 15 pick-ups, two Revo pick-up trucks and seven other vehicles.

Earlier in the day, Mr Afridi said that KP police and their Counter-Terrorism Department were on the frontlines, fighting against terrorists, but the federal government provided the KP police “substandard and outdated” vehicles.

That was why; the chief minister said he had decided to return the vehicles to the federal government.

“The vehicles gifted by the federal government to KP police were substandard and outdated and we have decided to send them back to the federal government,” he said.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025