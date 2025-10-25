SP laid to rest

GUJRAT: Islamabad Superintendent of Police Adeel Akbar who had reportedly committed suicide by shooting himself, was buried in his native village Marri Thakaran near Kamoki town of Gujranwala on Friday.

Inspector General of Islamabad Police Ali Nasir Rizvi and Gujranwala city police officer CPO Ayaz Saleem, local political figures and other senior police officials also attended his funeral prayers.

A contingent of Islamabad police saluted the coffin of the deceased police officer before burial.

Published in Dawn, October 25th, 2025