E-Paper | October 25, 2025

Story time: The power of words

Ali Hassan Published October 25, 2025 Updated October 25, 2025 05:05am
Illustration by Sumbul
Illustration by Sumbul
comments
Whatsapp Channel

It was winter. The whole family was sitting by the fireside. Everyone was talking about the future and sharing their achievements. All of Ali’s cousins were being praised for doing well in school. But when Ali entered the room, the smiles faded.

Everyone began taunting him for getting low marks. He wished he hadn’t come. His sister was being given a party and a new laptop for her results, while he was only being criticised.

Ali stayed silent. He didn’t know what to say. His father ignored him and joked, “If Ali ever studies, I’ll be shocked!”

Those words hurt deeply. Still, Ali tried to stay calm and said softly, “I will study, baba.” But his father only repeated the same line and left the room.

The next morning, Ali got ready for school. When he reached there, he was shocked to find out that he had been expelled because of too many absences. His father had already accepted the principal’s decision to dismiss him. Ali returned home quietly without telling anyone — but his father already knew.

Feeling hopeless, Ali stopped studying and stayed in his room all day. His mother soon noticed something was wrong. She asked his father to get him admitted to another school, but he refused.

“I don’t want to waste my money on him,” he said angrily.

Ali overheard these words and cried bitterly. His mother comforted him and promised to help. She took him and got him admitted to a new school. From that day, Ali made a promise to himself — he would study hard and prove everyone wrong.

He studied day and night. His mother supported him at every step. While other children played on Sundays, he kept studying. He wanted to make his father proud.

When the exams arrived, Ali was fully prepared. Finally, the exam results were to be announced and all parents were invited for the result ceremony. Ali and his mother waited anxiously.

When the results were displayed on a digital screen, everyone saw Ali’s picture on it with the words: “Topper of the School.” His father, who had accompanied them reluctantly, was speechless.

Later, when Ali went on stage to receive his award, his parents were called too. His father still couldn’t believe it, but his mother’s eyes shone with pride.

That evening, Ali was given a big party at home. He looked at his father and said, “Baba, aren’t you proud of me now?” His father’s eyes filled with tears as he hugged Ali and apologised for his behaviour.

Dear readers, words are very powerful. A single word can hurt someone deeply — but the right words can also change a life. And it’s up to you whether words make or break you.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

TLP ban
25 Oct, 2025

TLP ban

AFTER the federal cabinet approved the ban on the TLP a day earlier, the interior ministry published a notification...
Cost of closure
25 Oct, 2025

Cost of closure

THE closure of Pakistan’s border with Afghanistan since fighting erupted between the two countries earlier this...
Last snowprints
25 Oct, 2025

Last snowprints

THE majestic snow leopard is vanishing from Pakistan’s high mountain ranges, and this alarming decline in numbers...
Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...