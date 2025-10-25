Story time: The power of words

It was winter. The whole family was sitting by the fireside. Everyone was talking about the future and sharing their achievements. All of Ali’s cousins were being praised for doing well in school. But when Ali entered the room, the smiles faded.

Everyone began taunting him for getting low marks. He wished he hadn’t come. His sister was being given a party and a new laptop for her results, while he was only being criticised.

Ali stayed silent. He didn’t know what to say. His father ignored him and joked, “If Ali ever studies, I’ll be shocked!”

Those words hurt deeply. Still, Ali tried to stay calm and said softly, “I will study, baba.” But his father only repeated the same line and left the room.

The next morning, Ali got ready for school. When he reached there, he was shocked to find out that he had been expelled because of too many absences. His father had already accepted the principal’s decision to dismiss him. Ali returned home quietly without telling anyone — but his father already knew.

Feeling hopeless, Ali stopped studying and stayed in his room all day. His mother soon noticed something was wrong. She asked his father to get him admitted to another school, but he refused.

“I don’t want to waste my money on him,” he said angrily.

Ali overheard these words and cried bitterly. His mother comforted him and promised to help. She took him and got him admitted to a new school. From that day, Ali made a promise to himself — he would study hard and prove everyone wrong.

He studied day and night. His mother supported him at every step. While other children played on Sundays, he kept studying. He wanted to make his father proud.

When the exams arrived, Ali was fully prepared. Finally, the exam results were to be announced and all parents were invited for the result ceremony. Ali and his mother waited anxiously.

When the results were displayed on a digital screen, everyone saw Ali’s picture on it with the words: “Topper of the School.” His father, who had accompanied them reluctantly, was speechless.

Later, when Ali went on stage to receive his award, his parents were called too. His father still couldn’t believe it, but his mother’s eyes shone with pride.

That evening, Ali was given a big party at home. He looked at his father and said, “Baba, aren’t you proud of me now?” His father’s eyes filled with tears as he hugged Ali and apologised for his behaviour.

Dear readers, words are very powerful. A single word can hurt someone deeply — but the right words can also change a life. And it’s up to you whether words make or break you.

Published in Dawn, Young World, October 25th, 2025