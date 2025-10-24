Rain delays toss in Pakistan-Sri Lanka Women’s World Cup encounter

Rain delayed the toss on Friday in Pakistan’s final ICC Women’s World Cup encounter against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Fatima Sana’s side crashed out of the World Cup on Tuesday after a crushing 150-run defeat (DLS method) to South Africa in their penultimate match of the league stage at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The Women in Green were already staring at defeat before the relentless rains, stop-start in manner, in Colombo sealed their fate.

Wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz also lamented the “frustrating weather” in Colombo on Tuesday after the team’s exit from the tournament.