‘Raining, raining, raining’: Sidra Nawaz expresses Pakistan’s frustration with weather after Women’s World Cup exit

Dawn.com Published October 22, 2025 Updated October 22, 2025 09:17pm
Pakistan wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz speaks at the post-match press conference at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka on October 21. — ICC
Pakistan wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz lamented the “frustrating weather” in Colombo on Tuesday after the team’s exit from the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Fatima Sana’s side crashed out of the World Cup on Tuesday after a crushing 150-run defeat (DLS method) to South Africa in their penultimate match of the league stage at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

The Women in Green were already staring at defeat before the relentless rains, stop-start in manner, in Colombo sealed their fate.

Speaking at the post-match press conference in Colombo, Sidra said: “Obviously, it’s very frustrating for us because we have played all matches here in that venue and it’s almost for the last three or four games just raining, raining, raining.

“Even in the first over, we get a wicket, and it [started] raining and we went out. So, bowlers have to come back again and warm up.”

She continued that it was very frustrating for the bowlers, and for the batters as well, before adding, “But it’s not in our control; we are looking [forward] to the next match.”

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, who was adjudicated player-of-the-match, also touched upon the Colombo rains in the presser.

“Yeah, definitely lucky to be getting on the park and finishing our games. It was a bit tight today with the rain there, but just lucky that it wasn’t rained out.”

Before the South Africa encounter, Rains in Colombo had already seen Pakistan’s previous two matches end in washouts against England and New Zealand, respectively, costing the team a chance to pick up more points in their last-four push.

The Green Shirts will now face co-hosts Sri Lanka in their final group encounter on Saturday in a dead-rubber.

Women's World Cup 2025
