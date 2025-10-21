Pakistan crash out of Women’s World Cup after crushing defeat in rain-affected South Africa clash

Pakistan were already staring at defeat before the relentless rains, stop-start in manner, in Colombo sealed their fate.

Fatima Sana’s side crashed out of the ICC Women’s World Cup on Tuesday after a crushing 150-run defeat (DLS method) to South Africa in their penultimate match of the league stage at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

Pakistan needed a victory to have any chance of staying alive in the last-four race and already-qualified South Africa, but chasing a target that was revised with every downpour, they stood little chance after the Proteas amassed 312-9 in 40 overs.

Speaking after the match, skipper Fatima said: “I think today is the day bowlers didn’t perform well. We have to accept it. They played very well, but we needed to be calmer in those situations.

“I think after the second over, and after the rain, it was a different situation because the conditions and the ball were wet.”

The pacer added that the bowlers tried to find rhythm, but it was very difficult to bowl in those conditions.

The first shower, which had brought upon a two-hour delay, had seen a reduction of 10 overs for each side. By the time Pakistan came out for a third time to bat, their target according to the DLS method was 234 in 20 overs.

Pakistan were already up against the wall at that point, struggling at 60-4 after 14 overs. They eventually finished at 83-7.

South Africa had been put into bat and after the early loss of opener Tazmin Brits for a duck, skipper Laura Wolvaardt led from the front for the Proteas — scoring 90 and combining with Sune Luus for a 118-run second wicket partnership.

Continuing after the break from 6-1 after two overs, the Pakistan bowlers were taken to all parts as South Africa reached their highest-ever score in the World Cup.

Fatima’s side had to rush to the dugout as soon as the match began, after having won the toss and elected to field, as the heavens opened up.

Moments before the players took cover, the Pakistan skipper continued her knack of getting early breakthroughs when she got the dangerous Brits to nick an away swinger to Natalia Parvaiz at first slip.

Once play resumed, the run-fest started for the Proteas, with the hundred coming up in just 14.2 overs.

After Wolvaardt and Luus departed for 90 and 61 respectively, Marizanne Kapp and the dangerous Nadine de Klerk stepped up to take the scoring rate even higher.

De Klerk continued her fine hitting form in the World Cup — smashing 41 of just 16 deliveries laced with three sixes to take South Africa past the 300-run mark.

Pakistan’s reply meandered along aimlessly as the rains made the situation even more ignominious with each passing shower.

Chasing a DLS adjusted 302 at the start of their chase, Pakistan opener Muneeba Ali fell early in just the second over to a returning Ayabonga Khaka.

Omaima Sohail was the next to follow when she fell lbw to Marizanne Kapp in a similar manner to her previous outing.

Kapp also got the scalps of veteran batters Sidra Amin and Aliya Riaz to end with figures of 3-20.

The wickets continued to tumble as the Green Shirts stumbled to 60-4 after 14 overs before rain interrupted play again.

Wicket-keeper Sidra Nawaz showed some resistance —ending 22 not out as Pakistan continued to lose wickets from the other end in a familiar fashion to end the innings at 83-7.

Rains in Colombo had seen Pakistan’s last two matches end in washouts against England and New Zealand, respectively, costing the team a chance to pick up more points in their last-four push. The Green Shirts will now face co-hosts Sri Lanka in their final group encounter on Saturday in a dead-rubber.

The washed-out New Zealand fixture on Saturday saw South Africa become the second team to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament. Tuesday’s victory saw the Proteas go top of the table.