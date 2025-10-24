E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Health minister vows to boost pharma exports to $30bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 10:18am
People visit different stalls at the Health Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Centre.—INP
People visit different stalls at the Health Asia Exhibition at Karachi Expo Centre.—INP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Syed Mustafa Kamal on Thursday said that the government has decided to increase the export of pharmaceutical equipment and medicines from the current level of around $1 billion to $30bn in the coming years.

He said this while addressing a ceremony after the inauguration of a three-day ‘22nd Health Asia-2025 Exhibition & Conferences’ at the Expo Centre.

Mr Kamal said that the target of the government was to elevate Pakistan’s pharmaceuticals, pharmaceutical equipment and medicines exports to $30bn, adding that it was a very significant day in Pakistan’s economic history as a three-day exhibition was being held, in which delegates and companies from over 50 countries were participating.

The minister added that Pakistan’s health sector was “achieving new levels of innovation and overcoming new challenges.”

‘Non-evidence-based prescribing costs Pakistan up to Rs50bn a year’

Meanwhile, federal health officials have said that Pakistan is losing an estimated Rs35 to Rs50 billion every year due to non-evidence-based prescribing and unethical marketing of medicines, a practice that not only drains the country’s healthcare resources but also fuels antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and erodes global trust in local pharmaceutical products.

Speaking at the Health Asia Conference, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) Chief Executive Officer Dr Obaidullah said more than half of all medicines sold globally are either inappropriately prescribed or promoted, while in Pakistan, the irrational use of drugs accounts for up to a quarter of the total health budget.

“Around 65 per cent of Pakistan’s healthcare spending is out of pocket, and yet a large part of it is wasted on irrational prescriptions. This is both an ethical and economic failure,” he said.

Addressing a session titled “Redefining Pharma Marketing: From Data Insights to Patient Impact”, Dr Obaidullah warned that unethical promotion and misuse of antibiotics have contributed to over 700,000 deaths annually linked to AMR in Pakistan.

He said that infections once easily treatable, such as typhoid, tuberculosis and urinary tract infections, are now becoming resistant to almost all available drugs.

“Overuse and unethical promotion shorten a drug’s commercial life and erode brand credibility. Once-dominant antibiotics like ampicillin, ciprofloxacin and cefixime now face declining markets due to resistance. AMR means loss of efficacy, revenue and export trust,” he said and stressed that ethical marketing should not be seen as a barrier to business but as a “trade enabler.”

“Ethical compliance is now a prerequisite for access to global regulated markets. Countries and companies that ignore this reality are losing competitiveness,” he said.

PharmEvo Chief Executive Officer Syed Jamshed Ahmed said ethical marketing is the way forward for the pharmaceutical sector. “Our marketing must focus on patients’ needs and their sufferings, not sales targets. Unethical practices not only burden patients but endanger their lives,” he said.

He said the latest market data show that even with ethical practices, both unit sales and product value can increase significantly. “When companies act responsibly, the result is brand loyalty and long-term growth. Ethics, transparency, and collaboration are the future of pharmaceutical marketing,” he added.

Health Asia organiser Prof Dr Zakiuddin Ahmed said he wants to bring all stakeholders together for practical discussions on patient care, innovation and industry collaboration. “Pharma is a key player in healthcare. We want to use this platform to encourage dialogue, promote solutions, and create ease for both patients and businesses,” he concluded.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...