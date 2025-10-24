E-Paper | October 24, 2025

Railways retrieves land worth Rs616 million

Bureau Report Published October 24, 2025 Updated October 24, 2025 07:00am
comments
Whatsapp Channel

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Railways carried out a vigorous anti-encroachment operation in the provincial capital for the second consecutive day on Thursday, reclaiming valuable commercial land worth Rs616 million from illegal occupants in Board Bazaar.

According to officials, the operation was conducted on the special directives of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways Peshawar Farman Ghani, under the supervision of Deputy Director Property and Land Shah Nawaz Khan. During the drive, the Railways land department staff demolished illegal constructions and retrieved around four kanals of government property.

A Railways spokesperson said that, following clear instructions from Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi, the anti-encroachment campaign was being carried out indiscriminately across the country, including Peshawar. “Encroachments or illegal occupation of Railways land will not be tolerated under any circumstances,” the official stated.

Mr Ghani said a zero tolerance policy had been adopted against the land mafia in the Peshawar division. He urged the public to refrain from encroaching upon Railways property, warning that strict legal action would be taken against the violators.

The Railways police personnel were deployed at the site to ensure security and prevent any untoward incident during the operation.

Published in Dawn, October 24th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Unfinished blight
Updated 24 Oct, 2025

Unfinished blight

The country’s approach, though vast in scale, still struggles with three persistent gaps.
Wheat policy muddle
24 Oct, 2025

Wheat policy muddle

THE government’s wheat policy is mired in utter confusion. Sandwiched between global lenders and wheat farmers, it...
Government’s offer
24 Oct, 2025

Government’s offer

IT does not hurt to show some magnanimity. A federal minister has indicated that the government may be open to ...
The ‘hard state’ approach
Updated 23 Oct, 2025

The ‘hard state’ approach

In the guise of fighting extremism, the state must not crack down on all opposition, and trample on civil liberties.
Delayed local polls
23 Oct, 2025

Delayed local polls

PREDICTABLE as it was in the wake of the Punjab government’s passage of a new local government law, the Election...
Hope after defeat
23 Oct, 2025

Hope after defeat

FOR the Pakistan women’s cricket team, the writing was on the wall after South Africa amassed 312-9 in 40 overs of...