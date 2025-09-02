Policeman dies by suicide in Nazimabad

KARACHI: A policeman took his own life by hanging himself inside his home in Nazimabad on Monday, police said.

Area SHO Kamran Haider said that the deceased, Constable Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, 32, was posted as an IT operator at the Nazimabad police station.

The officer attributed domestic issues as probable motive for the suicide and said that the deceased had also borrowed money and was not in a position to pay the debt.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a security guard was killed in the Rasheedabad area late on Sunday night.

SITE-B SHO Sajjad Khan Afridi said that the victim, Waheed Ahmed, 40, was performing his duty outside a private factory when three assailants emerged there, grabbed him and stabbed him to death.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025