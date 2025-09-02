E-Paper | September 02, 2025

Policeman dies by suicide in Nazimabad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 2, 2025 Updated September 2, 2025 04:33am

KARACHI: A policeman took his own life by hanging himself inside his home in Nazimabad on Monday, police said.

Area SHO Kamran Haider said that the deceased, Constable Bilal Ahmed Siddiqi, 32, was posted as an IT operator at the Nazimabad police station.

The officer attributed domestic issues as probable motive for the suicide and said that the deceased had also borrowed money and was not in a position to pay the debt.

The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

Meanwhile, a security guard was killed in the Rasheedabad area late on Sunday night.

SITE-B SHO Sajjad Khan Afridi said that the victim, Waheed Ahmed, 40, was performing his duty outside a private factory when three assailants emerged there, grabbed him and stabbed him to death.

Published in Dawn, September 2nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tianjin summit
02 Sep, 2025

Tianjin summit

THE SCO’s two-day summit, which concluded in the Chinese city of Tianjin on Monday, offered a glimpse into a more...
Looming Glofs
02 Sep, 2025

Looming Glofs

THE Met Office’s latest high-priority alert for glacial lake outburst floods in Gilgit-Baltistan ought to jolt the...
Society scrutiny
02 Sep, 2025

Society scrutiny

THE ongoing floods, which have swept away homes and livelihoods across vast swathes of the country, have once again...
Infected inmates
Updated 01 Sep, 2025

Infected inmates

HIV outbreak among inmates highlights dangers of neglecting healthcare in closed institutions, reminds us of our failed response to the disease.
IS in Afghanistan
01 Sep, 2025

IS in Afghanistan

TALIBAN-ruled Afghanistan already has a militancy problem, with various terrorist groups finding refuge in the...
Solar for Gwadar
01 Sep, 2025

Solar for Gwadar

THE maritime affairs minister last week announced plans to utilise solar energy to power the Gwadar port. It is ...